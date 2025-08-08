Australia A Squad to Tour India

The National Selection Panel (NSP) today announced 14-player men’s squads for the Australia A tour to India next month. Australia A plays two four-day matches in Lucknow and three one-day games in Kanpur.

Australia A (four-day squad):

Xavier Bartlett (QLD/Gold Coast CC)

Cooper Connolly (WA/Scarborough CC)

Jack Edwards (NSW/Manly Warringah CC)

Aaron Hardie (WA/Willetton CC)

Campbell Kellaway (VIC/Melbourne CC)

Sam Konstas (NSW/Sutherland District CC)

Nathan McSweeney (SA/Glenelg CC)

Lance Morris (WA/Scarborough CC)

Todd Murphy (VIC/St Kilda CC)

Fergus O’Neill (VIC/Melbourne CC)

Oliver Peake (VIC/Geelong CC)

Josh Philippe (NSW/Western Suburbs District CC)

Corey Rocchiccioli (WA/University CC)

Liam Scott (SA/Glenelg CC)

Australia A (one-day squad):

Cooper Connolly (WA/ Scarborough CC)

Harry Dixon (VIC/St Kilda CC)

Jack Edwards (NSW/Manly Warringah CC)

Sam Elliott (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster CC)

Jake Fraser-McGurk (SA/West Torrens CC)

Aaron Hardie (WA/Willetton CC)

Mackenzie Harvey (SA/Sturt CC)

Todd Murphy (VIC/St Kilda CC)

Tanveer Sangha (NSW/Campbelltown Camden CC)

Liam Scott (SA/Glenelg CC)

Lachie Shaw (NSW/Northern District CC)

Tom Straker (QLD/Valley District CC)

Will Sutherland (VIC/ Prahran CC)

Callum Vidler (QLD/Valley District CC)

The squads were chosen with a balance of developing sub-continent experience and exposure across the longer term while allowing for preparation for the domestic summer.

Chair of men’s Selectors George Bailey said: “The sub-continent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball.

“We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future sub-continent tours.”

Xavier Bartlett, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Fergus O’Neill, Ollie Peake, Josh Philippe and Corey Rocchiccioli will play in the four day matches in Lucknow and return for the first Sheffield Shield round.

“For many of these players we remain interested in the development of their short form cricket as well, but balancing out priorities meant we wanted them back and available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season,” Bailey said.

“This provides opportunities for Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Tanveer Sangha, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland and Callum Vidler who will play the one-day matches in Kanpur.”

Australia A Tour Schedule:

Sept 16-19: Australia A v India A | Lucknow

Sept 23-26: Australia A v India A | Lucknow

Sept 30: Australia A v India A | Kanpur

October 3: Australia A v India A | Kanpur

October 5: Australia A v India A | Kanpur