Inaugural Asian Fashion Festival – A Call to Designers and Models

Hawkesbury, Australia – The Asian Fashion Festival, Heritage Runway 2025, is excited to announce its inaugural event scheduled for 17 May at Crowne Plaza Hawkesbury and 18 May at Blue Mountains Botanic Gardens, coinciding with the prestigious Australian Fashion Week at Carriageworks, Sydney from 12-16 May.

This groundbreaking festival aims to celebrate multicultural fashion, sustainability, and creativity while providing a vibrant platform for designers and models from diverse backgrounds.

Supported by Sydney Academy of Makeup and Hawkesbury City Council, the two-day event is set to be held in the iconic Blue Mountains, and will feature exclusive runway shows, designer showcases, and workshops that explore both global styles and ethical fashion practices.

With a focus on promoting diversity and innovation in fashion, organisers invite fashion designers to register to participate in this unique opportunity to showcase their cMayollections as part of the festival.

“Not only will designers have the opportunity to showcase their collections on the runway, but also engage with industry experts through interactive sessions focused on sustainability and fashion innovation,” said Regal Star Productions CEO, Lovely Bandal.

“These workshops will provide valuable insights into the future of fashion and how we can collectively work towards a more sustainable industry.”

The event will also offer designers exclusive networking opportunities to connect with fashion professionals, media representatives, influencers, and buyers who are all gathered for this unique event celebrating global fashion and culture.

In addition to celebrating fashion designers, the Asian Fashion Festival is proud to partner with the Asia Model Festival’s Face of Australia competition. This collaboration seeks to discover and promote up-and-coming models who are eager to make their mark in the fashion industry.

“We are excited to partner with the Asia Model Festival in our quest for fresh talent,” said Ms Bandal.

“We are seeking aspiring models to enter the Face of Australia competition.

“The winners—one male and one female model—will have the incredible opportunity to participate in all festival activities and shows while promoting brands, sponsors, partners, and the event itself.”

About Asian Fashion Festival, Heritage Runway:

Asian Fashion Festival, Heritage Runway is an international event celebrating multicultural fashion, sustainability, and creativity. Held in the picturesque Blue Mountains, the festival brings together designers, industry professionals, and fashion lovers to experience a fresh perspective on the future of fashion. Heritage Runway emphasises the intersection of cultural heritage and sustainable practices in fashion.

About Regal Star Productions:

Regal Star Productions is dedicated to promoting cultural events that celebrate diversity through art and fashion. Our mission is to provide platforms for emerging talents while fostering connections within the creative community.