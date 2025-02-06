Australian great Marcus Stoinis announces retirement from One-Day Internationals

Marcus Stoinis has announced his immediate retirement from One-Day International (ODI) cricket, capping his games for Australia at 74. He will continue to be available for selection in T20Is.

Stoinis’ ten-year ODI career began against England in 2015 at Old Trafford. He also played his first T20 International on that tour.

He had to wait until the following year for his next opportunity to establish himself in Australia’s ODI team, scoring 146 not out against New Zealand at Eden Park and taking three wickets.

Stoinis was part of Australia’s ODI World Cup title in 2023 and was voted the country’s ODI cricketer of the year in 2018-19.

His decision to retire from ODI format is to focus on T20 cricket.

Marcus Stoinis said: “Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support.

“I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan.”

Australian men’s Head Coach Andrew McDonald said: “Stoin has been such a pivotal part of our ODI setup for the past decade.

“Not only has he been an invaluable player but also an incredible person to have in the group. He is a natural leader, an exceptionally popular player and a great person.

“He should be congratulated on his ODI career and all of his achievements.”

Stoinis’ retirement from ODI cricket means he will be replaced in Australia’s squad for the ICC Champion’s Trophy.

The National Selection Panel (NSP) will finalise the squad for the Champion’s Trophy following the conclusion of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

