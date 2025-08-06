Finalists of Nursing and Midwifery Awards announced

Nurses and midwives across the state are being recognised for their passion and dedication in caring for patients, with 27 finalists announced in the 13th annual NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

The finalists have been nominated across nine award categories, including Team of the Year, the Judith Meppem Lifetime Achievement Award, and the consumer-nominated Healing Heart Award which recognises a nurse or midwife whose compassion, kindness, and professionalism stood out to a patient or family.

NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce AM said this year’s finalists have demonstrated outstanding care and contributed to improved health outcomes in their local community.

“The Nursing and Midwifery Awards acknowledge the passion, dedication and contributions of nurses and midwives across the NSW public health system who support patients and their families during what can be some of the most important or difficult times in their lives,” Ms Pearce said.

“I want to congratulate the finalists for this year’s awards, but I also want to thank all of our nurses and midwives who are integral in ensuring patients receive exceptional care every day across NSW.

“I look forward to celebrating the finalists’ achievements at the Awards ceremony later this year, and to finding out who the winners are.”

NSW Health Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Jacqui Cross said all nurses and midwives are highly valued for the vital role they play in the NSW public health system.

“These Awards are a great opportunity to recognise the skills and professionalism of our nurses and midwives and the important work they do in NSW hospitals,” Ms Cross said.

“I’m incredibly proud of the expertise, care, and compassion they provide to patients and their families around the clock across a variety of different clinical and community settings.”

Finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Nursing and Midwifery Awards ceremony, which will be held at NSW Parliament House in late November.