    AUSTRALIA & INDIA

    Digital from India: Leapfrogging development through text-enabled citizen-centric governance by Amb Debnath Shaw

    6 Mins Read

    At the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit hosted virtually by Prime Minister
    Shri Narendra Modi on 17th November 2023, one key focus area was on,
    “Sustain the momentum of exchange and sharing of ideas and best practices
    between member countries…” At the 3rd Summit also hosted by the Indian PM
    on 17th August 2024, there was focus on, “…challenges of new technologies and
    need for South-South Cooperation co-operation for technology transfers…”. Of
    the four-fold Global Compact put forward by PM Modi one is on technology
    sharing. Thus, it is clear, that as a responsible voice of the Global South, India is
    willing to share its knowledge and expertise acquired in governance and other
    fields, which accelerate development, and is also keen to learn from other
    nations.
    India’s journey in leapfrogging development through tech-enabled citizen-
    centric governance has been nothing short of transformative. Key milestones in
    India’s digital governance experience have been:
    Digital India Initiative – the flagship programme of the Government of India,
    launched in 2015, with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered
    society and knowledge economy;
    Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – platforms like Aadhaar (over one billion
    citizens with a unique digital identity), UPI (with over 18 billion transactions in
    June 2025), DigiLocker (eliminating the need for physical documents) and e-
    Sign, have revolutionized service delivery;
    Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) – India became the first country to use DBT at
    scale, reducing corruption and ensuring timely delivery of welfare benefits; and
    AI Integration in Governance – from grievance redressal systems to
    predictive analytics in healthcare and agriculture, AI is helping tailor services to
    citizen needs.
    Institutional support and strategic vision to India’s Digital Governance is
    provided by the Digital India Corporation (DIC), under the Ministry of
    Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the National Informatics

    Centre (NIC), the National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG) and a Digital
    Brand Identity Manual (DBIM).
    The DIC is responsible for establishing the National e-Governance in
    Accountability, Efficiency, Efficacy and Transparency, to promote digital
    literacy, accessibility, and inclusion, to develop and empower skilled manpower,
    to guide ministries/departments in enhancing accessibility and efficiency in
    public service delivery, and to support the MeitY in all its endeavours.
    The NIC integrates emerging technologies like AI, blockchain and data
    analytics into governance frameworks.
    The NISG acts as a strategic partner in implementing digital transformation
    across central ministries and states, including international collaboration with
    Global South nations.
    DBIM standardizes government websites and applications for a unified citizen-
    friendly experience.
    Impact on Governance and Society
    In terms of Transparency and Accountability, E-governance platforms have
    reduced bureaucratic opacity and increased public trust.
    In terms of Efficiency and Accessibility, public services are now available 24/7,
    with reduced paperwork and faster processing times.
    In terms of Inclusivity, AI-driven tools and multilingual platforms ensure
    services reach marginal communities.
    In terms of environmental benefits, the digital processes have led to paperless
    offices and reduced carbon footprints.
    Some of the Programmes and Applications which are noteworthy and have
    received industry-based awards are:
    MyGov.in – a platform to share inputs and ideas on matters of policy and
    governance, engaging citizens in governance through a “Discuss”, “Do” and
    “Disseminate” approach
    POSHAN Tracker – a mobile-based application used by Anganwadi workers to
    provide real-time data on the delivery of nutrition and childcare services
    DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) is a national platform
    for school education

    AYUSH Information Hub (AIH) has been set up to disseminate all authentic and
    verified information related to Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha,
    Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy
    UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance), for accessing
    over 1200 central and state government services in multiple languages,
    including services such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, Bharat Bill Payment System,
    PAN EPFO, PMKVY, AICTE, CBSE, etc,
    National AI Portal [INDIAai] is the constant and
    dynamic source of knowledge on AI related topics
    Chic-CAD Plus, is an open-source software used by artisans in making 2D
    designs like embroidery, chikankari, painting work, etc,.
    The Digital India Campaign supports other Government of India schemes such
    as:
    BharatNet, – provides broadband connectivity to unserved regions
    Make in India – to produce in India for the country and the world
    Startup India – aimed at fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurs and
    building a robust ecosystem
    Industrial Corridors – being developed along new railway and road alignments
    Bharatmala – to enhance road connectivity and improve freight and passenger
    movement through development of highways and economic corridors
    Sagarmala – port-led development modernising ports, promoting coastal
    shipping and boosting maritime activities
    Atmanirbhar Bharat, whose aim is to make the country and its citizens
    independent and self-reliant in all senses. Its five pillars are Economy,
    Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand
    Developed in India – Shared with the World
    India ranks high in digital competitiveness among G-20 nations, though
    challenges remain in data security, cybersecurity and digital literacy. India’s
    model is now being replicated globally, with the India Stack serving as a
    blueprint for digital governance in other developing countries.
    UPI system is operational in Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Singapore
    and France. It is at various stages of integration in Qatar, Cyprus, Malaysia,
    Thailand, UK, Oman and Maldives. On 9th July 2025, during PM’s Visit,

    Namibia became the first country globally to sign a licensing agreement to
    adopt UPI technology. On 4th July 2025, during his meeting with his
    counterpart, PM Modi congratulated Trinidad &amp; Tobago on becoming the first
    Caribbean country to adopt UPI.
    Several African nations, Cambodia and the Philippines are keen on replicating
    India’s DPI deployment and India Stack and are availing of capacity building
    programmes offered by GOI.
    DPI, UPI, AI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, e-Sign, and other digital governance tools
    have been the subject of discussion and dialogue at the highest levels with
    countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America, including Singapore, France,
    Cyprus, Ghana, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, Namibia,
    BIMSTEC partners, and Central Asian countries.
    India is committed to sharing its experience and expertise with its global
    partners, on using technology for governance and growth. India is also keen to
    learn and assimilate the positive experience of friendly nations in the
    development of technology, for the welfare and prosperity of its people.

