Digital from India: Leapfrogging development through text-enabled citizen-centric governance by Amb Debnath Shaw

At the 2nd Voice of the Global South Summit hosted virtually by Prime Minister

Shri Narendra Modi on 17th November 2023, one key focus area was on,

“Sustain the momentum of exchange and sharing of ideas and best practices

between member countries…” At the 3rd Summit also hosted by the Indian PM

on 17th August 2024, there was focus on, “…challenges of new technologies and

need for South-South Cooperation co-operation for technology transfers…”. Of

the four-fold Global Compact put forward by PM Modi one is on technology

sharing. Thus, it is clear, that as a responsible voice of the Global South, India is

willing to share its knowledge and expertise acquired in governance and other

fields, which accelerate development, and is also keen to learn from other

nations.

India’s journey in leapfrogging development through tech-enabled citizen-

centric governance has been nothing short of transformative. Key milestones in

India’s digital governance experience have been:

Digital India Initiative – the flagship programme of the Government of India,

launched in 2015, with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered

society and knowledge economy;

Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) – platforms like Aadhaar (over one billion

citizens with a unique digital identity), UPI (with over 18 billion transactions in

June 2025), DigiLocker (eliminating the need for physical documents) and e-

Sign, have revolutionized service delivery;

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) – India became the first country to use DBT at

scale, reducing corruption and ensuring timely delivery of welfare benefits; and

AI Integration in Governance – from grievance redressal systems to

predictive analytics in healthcare and agriculture, AI is helping tailor services to

citizen needs.

Institutional support and strategic vision to India’s Digital Governance is

provided by the Digital India Corporation (DIC), under the Ministry of

Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the National Informatics

Centre (NIC), the National Institute of Smart Governance (NISG) and a Digital

Brand Identity Manual (DBIM).

The DIC is responsible for establishing the National e-Governance in

Accountability, Efficiency, Efficacy and Transparency, to promote digital

literacy, accessibility, and inclusion, to develop and empower skilled manpower,

to guide ministries/departments in enhancing accessibility and efficiency in

public service delivery, and to support the MeitY in all its endeavours.

The NIC integrates emerging technologies like AI, blockchain and data

analytics into governance frameworks.

The NISG acts as a strategic partner in implementing digital transformation

across central ministries and states, including international collaboration with

Global South nations.

DBIM standardizes government websites and applications for a unified citizen-

friendly experience.

Impact on Governance and Society

In terms of Transparency and Accountability, E-governance platforms have

reduced bureaucratic opacity and increased public trust.

In terms of Efficiency and Accessibility, public services are now available 24/7,

with reduced paperwork and faster processing times.

In terms of Inclusivity, AI-driven tools and multilingual platforms ensure

services reach marginal communities.

In terms of environmental benefits, the digital processes have led to paperless

offices and reduced carbon footprints.

Some of the Programmes and Applications which are noteworthy and have

received industry-based awards are:

MyGov.in – a platform to share inputs and ideas on matters of policy and

governance, engaging citizens in governance through a “Discuss”, “Do” and

“Disseminate” approach

POSHAN Tracker – a mobile-based application used by Anganwadi workers to

provide real-time data on the delivery of nutrition and childcare services

DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) is a national platform

for school education

AYUSH Information Hub (AIH) has been set up to disseminate all authentic and

verified information related to Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha,

Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance), for accessing

over 1200 central and state government services in multiple languages,

including services such as Aadhaar, DigiLocker, Bharat Bill Payment System,

PAN EPFO, PMKVY, AICTE, CBSE, etc,

National AI Portal [INDIAai] is the constant and

dynamic source of knowledge on AI related topics

Chic-CAD Plus, is an open-source software used by artisans in making 2D

designs like embroidery, chikankari, painting work, etc,.

The Digital India Campaign supports other Government of India schemes such

as:

BharatNet, – provides broadband connectivity to unserved regions

Make in India – to produce in India for the country and the world

Startup India – aimed at fostering innovation, supporting entrepreneurs and

building a robust ecosystem

Industrial Corridors – being developed along new railway and road alignments

Bharatmala – to enhance road connectivity and improve freight and passenger

movement through development of highways and economic corridors

Sagarmala – port-led development modernising ports, promoting coastal

shipping and boosting maritime activities

Atmanirbhar Bharat, whose aim is to make the country and its citizens

independent and self-reliant in all senses. Its five pillars are Economy,

Infrastructure, System, Vibrant Demography and Demand

Developed in India – Shared with the World

India ranks high in digital competitiveness among G-20 nations, though

challenges remain in data security, cybersecurity and digital literacy. India’s

model is now being replicated globally, with the India Stack serving as a

blueprint for digital governance in other developing countries.

UPI system is operational in Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Singapore

and France. It is at various stages of integration in Qatar, Cyprus, Malaysia,

Thailand, UK, Oman and Maldives. On 9th July 2025, during PM’s Visit,

Namibia became the first country globally to sign a licensing agreement to

adopt UPI technology. On 4th July 2025, during his meeting with his

counterpart, PM Modi congratulated Trinidad & Tobago on becoming the first

Caribbean country to adopt UPI.

Several African nations, Cambodia and the Philippines are keen on replicating

India’s DPI deployment and India Stack and are availing of capacity building

programmes offered by GOI.

DPI, UPI, AI, Aadhaar, DigiLocker, e-Sign, and other digital governance tools

have been the subject of discussion and dialogue at the highest levels with

countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America, including Singapore, France,

Cyprus, Ghana, Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Cuba, Argentina, Namibia,

BIMSTEC partners, and Central Asian countries.

India is committed to sharing its experience and expertise with its global

partners, on using technology for governance and growth. India is also keen to

learn and assimilate the positive experience of friendly nations in the

development of technology, for the welfare and prosperity of its people.