Federal Member for Parramatta, Dr Andrew Charlton Hosts Domestic Violence Roundtable with NSW Women’s Safety Commissioner Hannah Tonkin to Close Gaps in Services

Parramatta, 13 September 2024 – Today, Dr. Andrew Charlton MP, Federal Member for Parramatta, alongside New South Wales Women’s Safety Commissioner, Hannah Tonkin, hosted a critical roundtable at Cumberland Women’s Health Centre to address domestic violence in Western Sydney.

The event brought together grassroots service providers and leaders from all levels of government, alongside essential local services, to address the gaps in support systems for the thousands of domestic violence victims in Western Sydney.

Dr. Charlton said: “The women here today are doing the hard work on the ground, supporting the most vulnerable in our community. Our job is to listen, identify service gaps, and close them to end domestic violence.”

The event also highlighted the Cumberland Women’s Health Centre, a cornerstone of support in Western Sydney for more than 30 years, providing essential services such as counselling, healthcare, and crisis support.

Commissioner Tonkin stressed the need for collaboration across jurisdictions and within the community, particularly where national policies intersect with state services. “Domestic and family violence is a highly complex problem that requires a comprehensive, multi-pronged approach. We need flexibility to address these problems and strengthen informal networks like friends, family, religious and community leaders, who are often the first point of contact for victim survivors.”

The roundtable also called for a reframing of domestic violence, especially for women isolated by their visa status. Despite experiencing violence from Australian citizens on Australian soil, these women are often excluded from essential services.

Dr. Charlton said: “Today’s event was crucial in hearing firsthand the challenges and gaps in services for women affected by domestic violence. The dedication and passion in this room give me confidence that, together, we can address these issues, close the gaps, and ultimately end the violence.”