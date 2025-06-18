Anupam Kher’s Directorial Tanvi The Great Inches Closer to its Release on 18th July

In a world that tries to put her in a box, she dares to colour outside the lines. She is Tanvi The Great and she’s all set to meet audiences in cinemas on 18th July.

Following an early overwhelming reception at the Cannes Film Festival and several other prestigious global festivals, Anupam Kher’s directorial Tanvi The Great is now just one month away from its worldwide release. To mark the occasion, the makers have unveiled a striking ensemble poster.

Tanvi The Great features a stellar cast including Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Nasser, Karan Tacker, debutante Shubhangi, and Anupam Kher himself.

Directed by Anupam Kher, with music by Oscar-winner M. M. Keeravani, the film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with the NFDC. Distribution is being handled by AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. Tanvi The Great releases on 18th July 2025.