Andrew Charlton announces $2 Million for New Jain Community and Cultural Centre in Girraween

Andrew Charlton, today announced that a re-elected Albanese Labor Government will contribute to the delivery of the Shree Vitraag Jain Community Centre.

This $2 million election commitment will support the establishment of a multipurpose community and cultural centre in Girraween to support the current and future needs of the growing Jain Sydney community.

The community centre will host a range of festivals, lectures, events and cultural celebrations. There will also be a library in addition to a stage with audio visual equipment and a commercial kitchen.

This community centre will provide a spiritual and cultural home for the Jain community of Sydney, as well as facilities for the wider community.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Andrew Charlton MP:

“I am proud that the re-elected Albanese government will contribute to the establishment of such a significant cultural and spiritual hub for the Jain community here in Parramatta.”

“The Shree Vitraag Jain Community Centre will serve as a cultural and spiritual hub for festivals, celebrations, and activities, benefiting both the Jain community and the wider community and further enriching the vibrant multicultural fabric of Parramatta.”