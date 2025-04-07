Haunting in Pune! The Bhootnii cast Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick and Aasif Khan arrive in style ahead of the release of their movie

Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film, The Bhootnii, has created massive buzz and has quickly become one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Following the release of its thrilling trailer, the cast including Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan arrived in Pune ahead of the release of the film.

During their visit, the cast thrilled fans with a special meet, further fueling the excitement around the film. Their engaging conversations about the action horror comedy have only added to the anticipation for this big screen cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii features Sanjay Dutt in the role of ghostbuster baba sparking curiosity and anticipation among moviegoers.

Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures presents, A Soham Rockstar Entertainment Production, produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, co-produced by Hunar Mukut & Maanayata Dutt, The Bhootnii is all set to release on 18th April 2025.