$14 all day parking trial begins at Parramatta Station Carpark

All day parking in the CBD just got cheaper with City of Parramatta trialling $14 all-day parking at its multistorey carpark in the heart of the CBD for the next three months.

From this week, commuters and visitors driving into Parramatta’s CBD for work or play can enjoy up to 18 hours of parking at the Parramatta Station Carpark at the discounted rate.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said the multistorey carpark is in a central location that benefits employees from government, finance and corporate business driving in for work.

“The cost-of-living pressures continue to rise so we’re trialling reduced parking prices at this central location to take some of the pressure off people’s hip pockets when coming into our CBD,” Cr Zaiter said.

“This means if you’re driving in to work or visiting Parramatta for the day, you will get to enjoy all day parking at an affordable rate at a central location that is in walking distance to shops, Parramatta Square and some of the best eateries in Western Sydney.

“Parramatta Station Carpark has a capacity of 1,145 parking spots which means local and surrounding businesses will also benefit from more people using the carpark.”

The trial fee of $14 will run for three months until 30 June and applies for people entering Parramatta Station Carpark from Monday to Saturday and does not affect the flat rate of $10 all-day parking rate for Sundays.

The trial fee is an $8 reduction from the initial parking fee for parking between five to 18 hours.