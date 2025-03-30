Vishnu Manchu & Makers of Kannappa Postpones Release for Spectacular VFX Upgrade—New Date Soon!

Actor and co-writer Vishnu Manchu has officially announced that his much-anticipated film ‘Kannappa’ will see a revised release date. The decision comes as the team requires additional time to refine a crucial sequence involving extensive VFX work.

In his statement, Manchu reassured fans that the delay is aimed at enhancing the cinematic experience and ensuring that ‘Kannappa’ meets the highest technical and storytelling standards. He also expressed his gratitude for the audience’s support.

The official statement reads:

“Dear fans, well-wishers, and movie lovers,

Bringing Kannappa to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the highest standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed.

We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support—it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible.

Our team is working tirelessly, and we promise it will be worth it. We’ll be back soon with an update and the new release date!

Thank you for standing with us.

Har Har Mahadev

Vishnu Manchu”

Originally slated for release on the 25th of April, Kannappa is a mythological epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. With a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, with powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. Its fresh release date will be announced soon.