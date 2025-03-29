Gabbar takes charge! Shikhar Dhawan revealed as the Supermentor for Amazon MX Player’s fitness reality show Battleground

MUMBAI, India–March 29, 2025:

The stakes are higher, the competition is fiercer! Battleground, the highly-anticipated fitness reality show on Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free streaming service has unveiled its biggest game-changer yet— as Indian Cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, also known as “Gabbar,” steps in as the show’s Supermentor. With his relentless spirit, championship mindset, and unparalleled energy, Dhawan is all set to guide contestants through the ultimate test of strength, endurance, and resilience.

Pushing the limits of physical and mental boundaries like never before, Battleground pits 16 contestants against each other in a gruelling 28-day showdown, where strength meets strategy and where only the toughest will rise to the top. Divided into four regional teams—Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs— the captive reality show will see contestants train, strategize, and battle it out under the leadership of celebrated fitness and lifestyle leaders in the Battleground House. With Shikhar Dhawan now steering the competition, the competition is set to reach electrifying new heights as fans eagerly anticipate the reveal of the team mentors who will lead these warriors to glory.

Expressing his excitement on joining the show, Shikhar Dhawan said, “I’ve always believed that true strength isn’t just about physical power—it’s about pushing past your limits, staying mentally tough, and embracing the will to win. Battleground is the perfect platform to showcase these qualities, and I am thrilled to mentor these fierce competitors as they embark on a life-changing journey. This is going to be a battle like no other!”

The battle lines are drawn—are you ready to enter the Battleground? Mark your calendars, as this unmissable reality show is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in April, for free available through its apps on mobile, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.