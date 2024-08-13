Vale Jack Passaris OAM

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Jack Passaris OAM

Multiculturalism in Australia has lost one of its stalwarts, as Jack was one of those few people who was ‘there’ during pivotal moments in Australian history, particularly its multicultural history.

Jack was a founding member of the Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW. An organisation that he loved and continued to serve from its foundation until his passing.

He was also a revered leader in the Greek community, Marrickville Council, Multicultural Care and presided over the committee for Justice for Cyprus for over 20 years.

At the 2023 AGM of the Ethnic Communities’ Council of NSW there was resounding support to rename the ECCNSW building in honour of Jack, in recognition of his unwavering commitment and advocacy for multiculturalism.

It was an immensely proud moment for Jack, and his family, who were present on that day.

The funeral of Jack Passaris OAM will be held at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 366-378 King St, Newtown NSW 2042 on Friday 16 August 2024 at 10:30 am.

As a friend, as a colleague and as a mentor he has left his mark, and he will be deeply missed.

May he rest in peace.

Yours in multiculturalism,

Peter Doukas OAM