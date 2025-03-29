Taha Shah Badussha’s Role In PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery, Is Complex, Layered and Definitely Soul Searching!

Taha Shah Badussha works with 2 time national award Winning director , Gajendera Ahire in Paro – the untold story of bride slavery which gets screened at Academy La.

Taha Shah Badussha may be an absolute charmer in real life, but his next release – PARO – The Untold Story of Bride Slavery, will totally change your perception of him, because such is his role. Viewers will love to hate him and then love him back. The movie brings to the limelight the plight of PARO brides, also known as Molki brides, who get trapped in the toxic cycle of bride buying and slavery. The brain child of renowned Marathi actress, producer, writer, director, and social activist, Trupti Bhoir, the film was screened at the prestigious Cannes film festival in 2024 and opened to huge applause.

Ideated by Trupti Bhoir who also is the lead in the film, PARO has been directed by 2 time National Award Winner Gajendra Ahire, who has amassed the acclaimed titles for his Marathi films Not Only Mrs. Raut in 2003 and Shevri in 2006, with with Sandesh Sharda stepping in as the producer of this film.

In the movie, Taha Shah Badussha plays the role of Rashid, one of Chand’s husbands. Initially a man without any remorse, his character is eventually faced with circumstances that bring about a change in him and move him towards atoning for his ways. Talking about PARO, a very proud Taha said, “PARO is a film that deeply affected me when I first heard about it. I want to play roles that resonate with the audience, build awareness and aspire for change in society. I want the roles I play, to deeply resonate with the audience, and my role in PARO is just like that. Everybody who has seen the movie so far, has been deeply affected and moved by its story and that is the kind of impact that we were all aiming for.”

The movie was recently screened at Academy LA, in association with Los Angeles Fashion Week, where the film’s producer Trupti Bhoir collaborated with LA Fashion Closet, to launch TARPA TRIBES, a brand created by Trupti Bhoir and her organisation SHELTER FOUNDATION, which supports and provides tribal women from remote villages in Palghar, Maharashtra, India with employment, shelter and skill development. PARO, which has been amassing critical acclaim at film festivals all over the world, is scheduled to release tentatively in the second half of 2025 in India.