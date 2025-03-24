Member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley MP together with Member for Watson,
Tony Burke MP, announced that a re-elected Albanese Government will
deliver a new community hall at St Rafqa Maronite Church in Austral.
This $5 million election commitment will fund a new community hall for the
Church, helping to expand their existing services.
With a vibrant, growing community in Austral and the surrounding areas,
St Rafqa Maronite Church provides a welcoming and safe environment
alongside a wide range supports.
Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in
line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.
Quotes attributable to Anne Stanley MP:
“Werriwa is home to many of Maronite faith who contribute so much to
our local community.”
“I am proud to announce this commitment towards the establishment of
a new community hall, to ensure we back in St Rafqa Maronite Church’s
vision for the future.”
Quotes attributable to the Tony Burke MP:
“I am proud to support a parish that contributes so much to the
community through various programs, supports the vulnerable and
fosters a sense of community.”
SUPPORTING MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES IN WERRIWA
Member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley MP together with Member for Watson,