    AUSTRALIA

    SUPPORTING MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES IN WERRIWA

    Member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley MP together with Member for Watson,
    Tony Burke MP, announced that a re-elected Albanese Government will
    deliver a new community hall at St Rafqa Maronite Church in Austral.
    This $5 million election commitment will fund a new community hall for the
    Church, helping to expand their existing services.
    With a vibrant, growing community in Austral and the surrounding areas,
    St Rafqa Maronite Church provides a welcoming and safe environment
    alongside a wide range supports.
    Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in
    line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.
    Quotes attributable to Anne Stanley MP:
    “Werriwa is home to many of Maronite faith who contribute so much to
    our local community.”
    “I am proud to announce this commitment towards the establishment of
    a new community hall, to ensure we back in St Rafqa Maronite Church’s
    vision for the future.”
    Quotes attributable to the Tony Burke MP:
    “I am proud to support a parish that contributes so much to the
    community through various programs, supports the vulnerable and
    fosters a sense of community.”

