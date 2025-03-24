SUPPORTING MULTICULTURAL COMMUNITIES IN WERRIWA

Member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley MP together with Member for Watson,

Tony Burke MP, announced that a re-elected Albanese Government will

deliver a new community hall at St Rafqa Maronite Church in Austral.

This $5 million election commitment will fund a new community hall for the

Church, helping to expand their existing services.

With a vibrant, growing community in Austral and the surrounding areas,

St Rafqa Maronite Church provides a welcoming and safe environment

alongside a wide range supports.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in

line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Anne Stanley MP:

“Werriwa is home to many of Maronite faith who contribute so much to

our local community.”

“I am proud to announce this commitment towards the establishment of

a new community hall, to ensure we back in St Rafqa Maronite Church’s

vision for the future.”

Quotes attributable to the Tony Burke MP:

“I am proud to support a parish that contributes so much to the

community through various programs, supports the vulnerable and

fosters a sense of community.”