Rising Women of Western Sydney Scholarship winner announced

History‑making trailblazer and youth support worker, Elyse Sene-Lefao has been crowned the 2026 winner of the Rising Women of Western Sydney Scholarship at an International Women’s Day event held at Parramatta Town Hall this morning.

The 25-year-old former fitness trainer was the first Australian-Samoan female to conquer the UTA100 run and is the founder of the Elyse Sene-Lefao Run Club (ESRC) which provides a safe space for people to run together in Western Sydney.

Taking the reign from Kirstene Ciappara, last year’s inaugural winner, Sene-Lefao said the scholarship will help her reach her goal of coaching and inspiring people of all ages to improve their fitness and confidence.

“My mission is to combine my passion for running and helping people in the community, to become a certified running coach and grow my run club in Parramatta, Western Sydney, New South Wales and beyond – this amazing scholarship will help me get there faster.” Ms Sene-Lefao said.

“I plan to use this opportunity to support my work developing a high-quality program of workshops, coaching sessions and training that is accessible to everyone, especially those from Polynesian background and underrepresented communities.”

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Martin Zaiter said this collaboration with the Parramatta Eels and Western Sydney University is an investment in the next generation of influential females of the west.

”This is about investing in local talent and helping young women in Western Sydney to reach their full potential, providing them with a platform to make a positive impact in the community,” Cr Zaiter said.

“The scholarship has been a game changer for last year’s scholarship winner, Kirstene Ciaparra, who has since taken the next step in her career and is now working with the Parramatta Eels in a permanent capacity.”

“We’re looking forward to seeing Elyse use this scholarship on behalf of the community, while rising up as a leader in Western Sydney through her outstanding contribution in community sport and aspiration to lead others to a healthier life through fitness and social connection.”

Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos praised Elyse’s leadership and the broader impact of the initiative.

“The Rising Women of Western Sydney Scholarship exists to back leaders who create real change,” Sarantinos said.

“Elyse embodies the strength of this program, she’s not only building a run club, she’s building confidence, representation and long-term community wellbeing.”

About the Rising Women of Western Sydney scholarship

The scholarship is part of a three-year partnership between the City and the Eels that is delivering free rugby league clinics for local kids, building participation and inclusion for young girls in multicultural communities and aiming to grow the reputation of Parramatta as a visitor destination.

It’s open to women aged 18 to 28 years who live, work or study in the Parramatta LGA and/or can show significant connection to the local community – for example, through sport, volunteering or other community-based activities.

It provides an opportunity to build their skills and to strengthen their educational qualifications, helping them to reach their full potential.

The sponsorship package includes: