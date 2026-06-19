Sharper Minds, Brighter Futures: Einstein Kidz Abacus Mind Challenge Competition 2026

SYDNEY, Australia – Einstein Kidz Abacus proudly hosted the Mind Challenge Competition 2026 on May 25, 2026, marking a memorable day of learning, achievement, and celebration for students, parents, and educators. The event brought together young participants in an inspiring showcase of confidence, creativity, and academic excellence.

The competition featured five key categories—Abacus, Rubik’s Cube, Public Speaking, Chess, and Creative Writing—highlighting students’ diverse skills across logic, communication, memory, and creativity. A key highlight of the day was the Public Speaking Competition, where students from different age groups delivered both prepared and impromptu speeches in front of an engaged audience of parents and guests, demonstrating remarkable confidence and clarity of expression.

The event was hosted by Emcee Gayathri (CA), whose vibrant stage presence and engaging delivery set an energetic tone throughout the program. Students impressed the audience with fluent and confident performances, particularly in the impromptu speaking segment, which showcased quick thinking and composure under pressure.

Judges Sam Lee and Alisha Koak evaluated the performances across categories and shared insightful feedback on effective communication and presentation skills, while also determining winners and runners-up across all five competition segments.

A meaningful moment of the program was delivered by student Aaron Chang, who opened with an acknowledgement of the Traditional Custodians of the land, setting a respectful and thoughtful tone for the event.

The celebration continued with a captivating cultural performance by the Nrityam Dance Academy, whose students delivered a vibrant and graceful showcase that added artistic depth to the day’s proceedings.

The event was further elevated by the presence of esteemed guests, including Mr. Warren Kirby, Member of Parliament for the Riverstone area, Mayor Brad Bunting of Blacktown City Council, and Ms. Jenny, Principal of The Ponds High School, each of whom delivered inspiring addresses emphasising the importance of education, character development, and extracurricular engagement in shaping well-rounded students. The program was smoothly coordinated under the guidance of Vanshini Wani (Manager), ensuring a well structured and engaging experience for all attendees. The certificate presentation ceremony saw all students proudly take the stage, celebrating their efforts and achievements with joy and enthusiasm.

A special acknowledgment is extended to the event’s media and documentation team: audio-visual coverage was handled by Maalav Wani, while photography was professionally captured by Mr. Harmohan Walia Ji, preserving the memorable moments of the day.

Einstein Kidz Abacus also reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity by recognising and encouraging participation from both mainstream and special needs students, fostering an environment where every child is valued and supported.

The success of the event was further strengthened by the valuable contributions of business partners and sponsors, whose ongoing support plays a vital role in expanding educational opportunities and empowering student development.

The event concluded with closing remarks from Ms. Priya Wani, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to parents, students, staff, volunteers, and business partners for their contributions in making the Mind Challenge Competition 2026 a resounding success.

Einstein Kidz Abacus is dedicated to nurturing confident, capable, and future-ready young minds through specialized mental arithmetic and STEM-based enrichment programs. By focusing on cognitive development and critical thinking, the organization empowers students to achieve academic success and personal growth.