    Religious Leaders call for calm

    Updated:1 Min Read
    Monday, 15 April 2024

    This evening at 10:30pm I convened a meeting of faith leaders representing religious communities across Western Sydney.
    All of the following community leaders endorsed and supported a unanimous condemnation of violence in any form, called for the community to follow first responder and police instructions and called for calm in the community.
    We’re calling on everyone to act with kindness and respect for each other.
    Now is the time to show that we are strong and united as a NSW community.

    Attendees:
    Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay – Maronite Bishop of Australia
    Hafez Alameddine – President, Lebanese Muslim Association
    Bishop Robert Rabbat– Bishop of the Melkite Church
    Sheikh Shadi Alsuleiman – President of Australian National Imans Council
    Archbishop Zaia Mar Malis– Archbishop of Assyrian Community
    Kamalle Dabboussy– CEO, Australian Federation of Islamic Councils
    Chris Minns – NSW Premier
    Steve Kamper – Minister for Multiculturalism
    Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cook – NSW Police
    Simon Draper – Secretary, Premier’s Department
    Joseph La Posta – CEO, Multicultural NSW

    MEDIA: Sarah Michael | Premier | 0401 591 286

