Religious Leaders call for calm

Monday, 15 April 2024

This evening at 10:30pm I convened a meeting of faith leaders representing religious communities across Western Sydney.

All of the following community leaders endorsed and supported a unanimous condemnation of violence in any form, called for the community to follow first responder and police instructions and called for calm in the community.

We’re calling on everyone to act with kindness and respect for each other.

Now is the time to show that we are strong and united as a NSW community.

Attendees:

Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay – Maronite Bishop of Australia

Hafez Alameddine – President, Lebanese Muslim Association

Bishop Robert Rabbat– Bishop of the Melkite Church

Sheikh Shadi Alsuleiman – President of Australian National Imans Council

Archbishop Zaia Mar Malis– Archbishop of Assyrian Community

Kamalle Dabboussy– CEO, Australian Federation of Islamic Councils

Chris Minns – NSW Premier

Steve Kamper – Minister for Multiculturalism

Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cook – NSW Police

Simon Draper – Secretary, Premier’s Department

Joseph La Posta – CEO, Multicultural NSW

