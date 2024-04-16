Religious Leaders call for calm

Monday, 15 April 2024
This evening at 10:30pm I convened a meeting of faith leaders representing religious communities across Western Sydney.
All of the following community leaders endorsed and supported a unanimous condemnation of violence in any form, called for the community to follow first responder and police instructions and called for calm in the community.
We’re calling on everyone to act with kindness and respect for each other.
Now is the time to show that we are strong and united as a NSW community.
Attendees:
Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay – Maronite Bishop of Australia
Hafez Alameddine – President, Lebanese Muslim Association
Bishop Robert Rabbat– Bishop of the Melkite Church
Sheikh Shadi Alsuleiman – President of Australian National Imans Council
Archbishop Zaia Mar Malis– Archbishop of Assyrian Community
Kamalle Dabboussy– CEO, Australian Federation of Islamic Councils
Chris Minns – NSW Premier
Steve Kamper – Minister for Multiculturalism
Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cook – NSW Police
Simon Draper – Secretary, Premier’s Department
Joseph La Posta – CEO, Multicultural NSW
