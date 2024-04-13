Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – Vaisakhi Message 2024

I’m delighted to send warm greetings to Australia’s Sikh community as you gather to
observe Vaisakhi.
This great festival is a time to rejoice in cherished cultural and religious traditions;
customs that honour the spring harvest and a new solar year, and the birth of the Khalsa.
As families and communities come together to celebrate – wearing brightly coloured
clothes and hanging decorations, singing, dancing and the sharing of langar – we
recognise Vaisakhi as a time of joy, generosity and the celebration of faith.
Vaisakhi’s spirit of equality and respect reflects the Sikh community’s contribution to our
great nation and our strengths as a country – our diversity, optimism and shared
commitment to compassion and fairness.
I wish everyone a very happy Vaisakhi.
The Hon Anthony Albanese MP
Prime Minister of Australia
April 2024