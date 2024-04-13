Close Menu
    AUSTRALIA

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – Vaisakhi Message 2024

    1 Min Read

    I’m delighted to send warm greetings to Australia’s Sikh community as you gather to
    observe Vaisakhi.
    This great festival is a time to rejoice in cherished cultural and religious traditions;
    customs that honour the spring harvest and a new solar year, and the birth of the Khalsa.
    As families and communities come together to celebrate – wearing brightly coloured
    clothes and hanging decorations, singing, dancing and the sharing of langar – we
    recognise Vaisakhi as a time of joy, generosity and the celebration of faith.
    Vaisakhi’s spirit of equality and respect reflects the Sikh community’s contribution to our
    great nation and our strengths as a country – our diversity, optimism and shared
    commitment to compassion and fairness.
    I wish everyone a very happy Vaisakhi.

    The Hon Anthony Albanese MP
    Prime Minister of Australia
    April 2024

    Click here to view

     

