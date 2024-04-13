Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – Vaisakhi Message 2024

I’m delighted to send warm greetings to Australia’s Sikh community as you gather to

observe Vaisakhi.

This great festival is a time to rejoice in cherished cultural and religious traditions;

customs that honour the spring harvest and a new solar year, and the birth of the Khalsa.

As families and communities come together to celebrate – wearing brightly coloured

clothes and hanging decorations, singing, dancing and the sharing of langar – we

recognise Vaisakhi as a time of joy, generosity and the celebration of faith.

Vaisakhi’s spirit of equality and respect reflects the Sikh community’s contribution to our

great nation and our strengths as a country – our diversity, optimism and shared

commitment to compassion and fairness.

I wish everyone a very happy Vaisakhi.

The Hon Anthony Albanese MP

Prime Minister of Australia

April 2024

