PRESENTING THE TRAILER FOR AABEER GULAAL

July 28, 2025 marks the unveiling of the much-anticipated trailer of Aabeer Gulaal, starring the irresistible Fawad Khan and the radiant Vaani Kapoor. The film releases worldwide (except India) on September 12, 2025.

From the very first frame, the trailer brims with joy, energy, and serendipity. It teases the playful yet profound journey of Aabeer (Fawad Khan) and Gulaal (Vaani Kapoor) — a “situationship, friendship, relationship” that blossoms in the most unexpected of ways.

Aabeer Gulaal is more than a romance — it’s a fiery celebration of second chances, unspoken connections, and the courage to make space for love. Messy, inconvenient, magical — love arrives unannounced, and the trailer captures that truth with irresistible charm.

We meet the irresistibly charming Aabeer at a food contest, only to be swept into Gulaal’s spirited world of culinary flair and dance-floor fire. Her knack for landing in sticky situations collides with Aabeer’s reluctant yet dependable support — until one simple, surprising piece of advice from him changes everything: “Make them dance.” It’s in that spark — her gratitude, his quiet encouragement — that their love story begins. Just as we’re basking in the warmth, the trailer pivots to a twist that leaves us perched on a cliffhanger, eager for what lies ahead.

The trailer pulses with three unforgettable tracks:

● Khalbaliyaan — the unstoppable club anthem of 2025

● Khudaya Ishq — the timeless love ballad already winning hearts

● Doriyan — the haunting sound of heartbreak

Together, these songs set the tone for a film that promises laughter, longing, and love in equal measure.

With powerful performances by Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, and Ridhi Dogra, the film radiates with joy, energy and heart.

Presented by Indian Stories (UK), produced by Vivek B. Agrawal and directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Kumaar. Aabeer Gulaal is a story that heals, uplifts, and reminds us of life’s greatest truth: love always finds its way.

Make Space for Love with Aabeer Gulaal in theaters on September 12, 2025 worldwide (Excluding India).