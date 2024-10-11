Multilingual NSW Academy launch invests in State’s diversity

Thursday, 10 October 2024

The NSW Government is investing $7.5 million into Multilingual NSW which will deliver the new

Multilingual NSW Academy for translators and interpreters to further strengthen NSW’s linguistic

diversity and government services.



The Multilingual NSW Academy will support the development and sustainability of translating and

interpreting services across the State and fulfil a 2024-25 Budget commitment.

The Academy will explore new opportunities for partnerships and collaborations with leading training

organisations, including University of New South Wales, Macquarie University, Western Sydney

University and TAFE NSW. The Academy aims to increase the specialist and digital competency of

Multicultural NSW’s more-than 1,000 language professionals by providing them with skills to work more

effectively on NSW Government assignments.

Digital uplift through technology and training will be a key feature of the Academy supported by an investment in new technology. Additionally, the Academy will embrace the customer-centric way of

working as championed by the Department of Customer Service.

At a recent event to recognise the work of NSW Government translators and interpreters and launch the new Multilingual NSW academy, three long serving Multicultural NSW employees were recognised for their 40-year professional commitment to their communities.

Polish translator Czeslaw Olechnowicz, Hindi interpreter Neena Sinha and Thai translator and interpreter Songsri Foran were recognised with medals to commemorate their service.

Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said: “Translators and interpreters have a crucial role in ensuring everyone in NSW has access to important

information and services, which is why we’re investing in our people.”

“Multilingual NSW is focusing on building the skills and capabilities of our translators and interpreters so

that language is no longer a barrier to our multicultural community accessing government services.”

“This significant investment delivers on the government’s plan to build strong, diverse communities and a

better NSW for everyone.”

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Jihad Dib said, “With almost 1 in 3 people living in NSW born overseas and more than 280 languages spoken in homes

across the state, it is essential we deliver the resources and services our communities need to stay connected.”

“We are working on a Digital Inclusion Strategy which puts people at the centre of how we roll out

technological innovations and develop solutions which focus on diversity and accessibility and bridge the

digital divide.”

“This digital funding will support the rollout of new technology which will support more effective

translation and interpreting services to benefit our linguistically diverse residents.”

“This is about delivering digital for people, with the needs of the community being considered at every

step.”