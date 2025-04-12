Hai Mera Dil Review by Kumud Merani

Hai Mera Dil! It truly stimulated your dil as it had wit, it had humour, it had satire! It had a punchline every minute; no I stand corrected, every single dialogue was comical and the timing was perfect. I laughed so hard at the character interactions, only to see the others were laughing even harder. It was one of the best theatricals that Sydney has seen.

It was a courageous venture for Screan Australia and Manju Mittal to fly out five of Ank Theatre’s amazing artists from Mumbai. The script was sharp and contemporary, the direction crisp and the acting absolutely spellbinding. Yes, they cast a spell of magic over the erudite audience who were roaring with laughter as the house lights were faded out.

The hypochondriac husband Madan Mohan Agarwal was played to a mastery by Aman Gupta, as did Preeta Mathur Thakur who did a splendid job essaying the role of Usha his dim-witted wife. Most memorable was the drunken act by Atul Mathur as the lawyer friend, and Mohan Usha’s old college friend played by dashing Sumit Bharadwaj stole many a young lady’s heart as he truly got into the skin of the role..