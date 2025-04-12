Hai Mera Dil Review by Kumud Merani

Hai Mera Dil! It truly stimulated your dil as it had wit, it had humour, it had satire! It had a punchline every minute; no I stand corrected, every single dialogue was comical and the timing was perfect. I laughed so hard at the character interactions, only to see the others were laughing even harder. It was one of the best theatricals that Sydney has seen.
It was a courageous venture for Screan Australia and Manju Mittal to fly out five of Ank Theatre’s amazing artists from Mumbai. The script was sharp and contemporary, the direction crisp and the acting absolutely spellbinding. Yes, they cast a spell of magic over the erudite audience who were roaring with laughter as the house lights were faded out.
The hypochondriac husband Madan Mohan Agarwal was played to a mastery by Aman Gupta, as did Preeta Mathur Thakur who did a splendid job essaying the role of Usha his dim-witted wife. Most memorable was the drunken act by Atul Mathur as the lawyer friend, and Mohan Usha’s old college friend played by dashing Sumit Bharadwaj stole many a young lady’s heart as he truly got into the skin of the role..
The lighting and sound effects were perfectly timed by Tushar Bose and Sagar Agashe and the crystal clear sound by Abdul Sajwani all need a ‘must’ mention as they added a perfect dimension to the drama. The backstage team was totally absorbed in getting everything hunky dory.
Kudos to Ank Theatre and the outstanding actors, who were delighted with the audience response. They were a down-to-earth group who were appreciative of the overall arrangements and the love they received in Sydney. Hats off to the indefatigable efforts of Screan Australia and Manju Mittal in steering this show to a dizzy success, at a time when people flock to anything and everything banal related to Bollywood.
The show was completely sold out. A tiny regret lurks in the mind for those who had received complimentary tickets but didn’t turn up. In the last few days, there was a very heavy demand for tickets and those empty seats could have been sold to theatre lovers craving to see the play. No worries, SCREAN Australia is coming up with something equally exciting.
I give it 5 stars, it was worth an evening out. The radiant countenance of each person in the audience at the interval said it all. At the end as the crowds reluctantly left Pioneer Theatre their postures were happy and relaxed, and they couldn’t stop discussing the sheer magic of the evening.