One man vs. Goa’s biggest smuggler: ZEE5 announces Costao, Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui

When you think of Goa, vibrant beaches and lively parties probably come to mind. But three decades ago, Goa’s darker side told a very different story—one dominated by smuggling and secrets. Drawing from this gritty past, ZEE5 is set to unveil an untold chapter of history with its latest original film, Costao, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder & Faizuddin Siddiqui, Costao is inspired by the unbelievable story of a fearless customs officer.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation in association with Bombay Fables Motion Pictures, COSTAO is a gripping story of integrity, courage, and personal sacrifice. Inspired by the life experiences of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a principled customs officer from Goa, the film follows his daring solo mission in the 1990s that successfully disrupted the largest gold smuggling attempt into India. Yet, true heroism often carries a heavy price. With razor-sharp action, layered storytelling, and a protagonist who walks the fine line between hero and outlaw, Costao is a high-stakes thriller that asks: What does it really cost to stand your ground?

Get ready to experience a powerful tale of courage, crime, and sacrifice—ZEE5 Original, Costao premieres exclusively on the platform!