Community groups to share in over $500,000 to help keep NSW stronger together

Multicultural and multifaith community groups will be supported to host grassroots festivals and events with Multicultural NSW’s Stronger Together Grants Program now open.

This funding is in addition to $500,000 the NSW Government has already invested in almost 80 cultural events and festivals this year.

Eligible organisations can apply for grants of between $5,000 and $20,000 to help organise festivities that celebrate and embrace our state’s vibrant cultural diversity.

Every year hundreds of grassroots not-for-profit organisations across NSW use the Festival and Event grants to celebrate their cultural heritage and share food, music and entertainment with the community.

Multicultural NSW administers the grants on behalf of the NSW Government.

Grant applications close on Friday 11 October, 5pm and an information session is planned for 3 October, 11am.

For more information or to apply, visit https://multicultural. nsw.gov.au/stronger-together- events-festivals/

NSW Minister for Multiculturalism Steve Kamper said:

“These celebrations not only serve to showcase the vibrancy and richness of NSW communities for all to share and appreciate, but they are also integral to the success of our state.”

“Cultural diversity is a precious part of our identity and way of life in NSW and something we should not take for granted.”

“I encourage all community events organisers in NSW interested in delivering festivals and events that support community harmony in 2025 to apply!”