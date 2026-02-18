VISIT TO INDIA TO PROMOTE AUSTRALIA’S NATIONAL AI PLAN

Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Dr Andrew Charlton,

will visit India to attend the AI Impact Summit.

Assistant Minister Charlton will use the Summit to reinforce Australia’s commitment to

ensuring AI is deployed in our national interest and for the benefit of Australians.

The Assistant Minister will deliver a speech on the importance of elevating the voice of

workers as the adoption of AI gains pace. He will also promote Australia as a partner of

choice for investment in sustainable AI infrastructure and safe, inclusive AI innovation.

The Summit is the world’s premier AI forum, bringing together national leaders, technology

company CEOs, academic experts and civil society to shape the direction of AI policy.

Governments across the world are coming together to ensure that rapid developments in AI technology are underpinned by a robust social license.

This builds on the Albanese Labor Government’s commitment to establishing an AI Safety Institute (AISI) that strengthens our ability for AI safety collaboration with like-minded partners.

The Assistant Minister will meet with counterparts from a range of countries, including the US, UK and India, to progress partnerships in Australia’s interest. He will also meet with major technology companies to discuss investment in Australia’s AI ecosystem in line with the goals set out in the National AI Plan.

Assistant Minister Charlton’s visit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Australia-India Strategic Research Fund, which has been supporting cutting-edge joint research since 2006. Quotes attributable to Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy, Dr Andrew Charlton:

“The Summit will be an important opportunity to reinforce Australia’s reputation as a regional leader for sustainable AI infrastructure, as well as safe and inclusive AI innovation.

“I look forward to promoting Australia’s values about inclusive AI deployment, ensuring the benefits are shared by all and underpinned by a social license.

“Australia and India have long shared a commitment to collaboration in business and science, and I look forward to celebrating the 20th anniversary of our landmark Australia-India Strategic Research Fund together.”