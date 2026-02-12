New Australian-South Asian TV Series – “Bhole Ki Bhool”

Tracktouch, founded by acclaimed filmmaker Dave Sidhu in 2012, a respected creative voice in the Indian Australian community, successfully hosted the Australian Premiere of Bhole Ki Bhool (Pilot) at Reading Cinemas Auburn, Sydney.

Indian‐Australian cinema has experienced a significant rise in visibility and appreciation in recent years, not only within Australia but across global diaspora communities. With audiences increasingly embracing culturally rich storytelling, the premiere of Bhole Ki Bhool stands as a testament to this growing momentum and the expanding reach of South Asian narratives worldwide.

The premiere event brought together a vibrant audience, community leaders, media representatives, and supporters of multicultural cinema. Among the distinguished guests were Councillor Suman Saha from Cumberland Council and Councillor Sameer Pandey from the City of Parramatta, whose presence highlighted the strong civic support for culturally diverse storytelling and creative initiatives within Western Sydney.

The screening showcased the pilot episode of Bhole Ki Bhool, featuring a talented ensemble cast led by Dave Sidhu as Pujari, alongside Govind Namdev portraying Lord Shiva, Kangan Sharma as Sneha, Deepak Rai as Rajnikant, Mansee Sharma as Pushpa, Parul Lakhanpal as Pallavi Devi, Saritha Menon as the Boss’s Wife, Gagandeep Sandhu as the Transit Officer, Nikhil Khosla as the Restaurant Owner, and Tanima Banerjee as Office Staff. Their performances brought depth, humour, and emotional resonance to the story, further elevating the impact of the premiere.

The premiere event brought together a vibrant audience, community leaders, media representatives, and supporters of multicultural cinema. The screening showcased the pilot episode of Bhole Ki Bhool, a project that highlights Sidhu’s commitment to authentic storytelling and his ongoing contribution to elevating diverse voices in film.

The event also served as a meaningful platform for creative exchange, offering filmmakers, students, and community members the opportunity to engage with the director and discuss the themes and vision behind the project. With Sydney home to a thriving Indian and Punjabi community, the premiere further strengthens cultural ties and opens doors for future collaborations within Australia’s creative landscape.

Expressing his gratitude, Dave Sidhu shared “Seeing a full house and feeling the warmth of our community was truly special. This premiere reminded me why we create stories — to connect, to inspire, and to celebrate our shared journeys. I am deeply grateful for the support and excited for what lies ahead.”

The success of the premiere reflects the growing appetite for diverse cinema in Australia and reinforces the importance of platforms that celebrate multicultural storytelling.

The Bhole Ki Bhool (Pilot) premiere marks an important milestone for Tracktouch, and with strong audience response, the project is poised to continue its journey with even greater momentum.