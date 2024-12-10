SBS to expand to Western Sydney

Western Sydney will become home to a new Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) production hub, thanks to an Albanese Government investment to commence the expansion of the network’s capacity and reach.

The funding will support the development of a detailed business case and enable SBS to start work on finding a site to expand its news and current affairs, multilingual audio services and screen production.

Establishing an SBS production presence in Western Sydney delivers on the Government’s commitment to boost the region’s arts and culture infrastructure, to improve equity of access to and participation in the arts, and brings to life the SBS vision for expanding its studios to Western Sydney.

Western Sydney is a diverse and dynamic region, comprising more than 40% of residents born overseas, as well as one of the largest populations of First Nations peoples in Australia. It is a launching ground for media practitioners telling stories on SBS which would otherwise be unheard, and that resonate with diverse audiences.

The new production hub plans to feature a TV studio able to host live audiences, radio/podcasting booths, collaboration spaces for talent incubation, and a modest workspace to support production output.

Subject to the completion of the detailed business case, once established, this facility will enable SBS to deliver approximately 360 hours per year of new first run Australian screen content and 1,440 hours per year of original audio and podcast content – including multilingual content.

SBS in Western Sydney will also:

Create opportunities for local, skilled production jobs in Western Sydney for its increasing number of highly skilled, qualified and culturally diverse workers;

Provide a participation pathway for young people, including multicultural, multilingual and First Nations youth, pursuing careers in the arts and media; and

Further improve participation by Western Sydney communities in one of Australia’s most trusted news media organisation.

An Initial Feasibility Study focussed on a larger scale full relocation of SBS from its Artarmon headquarters and precinct development approach. Given the significant costs involved in a full relocation, the Government has decided not to pursue this option.

The new funding to expand SBS’s broadcasting facilities to Western Sydney has been developed with SBS as an alternative to full relocation. This immediate strategic investment will be a quicker and more efficient way to stimulate the Western Sydney creative economy and offer significant socio-economic benefits to local communities.

.Communication Minister Michelle Rowland said, “As Australia’s dedicated multicultural and First Nations broadcaster and one of our most trusted news brands, SBS plays a vital role in promoting social cohesion.

SBS connects with multilingual, multicultural and First Nations communities, including in Western Sydney, and is vital to bringing diverse voices to Australian audiences.”