Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 Holds Strong Momentum at the Box Office, Mints ₹116.68 Cr Nett in India

Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest big-screen outing, Housefull 5, maintained its momentum at the box office. The film continues its strong run, garnering double-digit numbers, taking its India nett total to an impressive ₹116.68 crore.

Housefull 5 is the only Indian film franchise to achieve a fifth instalment, and the strong audience footfalls at the theaters is a clear verdict by the masses.

The film boasts a star-studded cast of 19 actors, led by Akshay Kumar.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collections:

Week 1

Friday (Day 1): ₹24.35 Cr

Saturday (Day 2): ₹32.38 Cr

Sunday (Day 3): ₹35.10 Cr

Monday (Day 4): ₹13.15 Cr

Tuesday (Day 5): ₹11.70 Cr

Total India Nett: ₹116.68 Cr

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is running successfully in cinemas.