Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 Holds Strong Momentum at the Box Office, Mints ₹116.68 Cr Nett in India

Sajid Nadiadwala’s latest big-screen outing, Housefull 5, maintained its momentum at the box office. The film continues its strong run, garnering double-digit numbers, taking its India nett total to an impressive ₹116.68 crore.
Housefull 5 is the only Indian film franchise to achieve a fifth instalment, and the strong audience footfalls at the theaters is a clear verdict by the masses.
The film boasts a star-studded cast of 19 actors, led by Akshay Kumar.
Housefull 5 Box Office Collections:
Week 1
Friday (Day 1): ₹24.35 Cr
Saturday (Day 2): ₹32.38 Cr
Sunday (Day 3): ₹35.10 Cr
Monday (Day 4): ₹13.15 Cr
Tuesday (Day 5): ₹11.70 Cr
Total India Nett: ₹116.68 Cr
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is running successfully in cinemas.