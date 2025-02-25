NSW records first death of person with Japanese encephalitis since 2022

NSW Health continues to urge the public to be vigilant and take precautions against mosquitoes as NSW records its first death of a person with Japanese encephalitis (JE) since May 2022.

A man aged in his 70s from northern Sydney died on 23 February in a Sydney hospital, where he had been receiving care for JE since early February.

It is likely the man acquired JE while holidaying in the Murrumbidgee region in January. This is the state’s third confirmed death from JE since the virus was first detected in NSW in 2022.

NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones.

Further, an additional case of JE has been identified in a woman in her 60s in northern NSW. She likely acquired the infection on her rural property in Tenterfield Shire and is receiving care in hospital.

NSW Health’s Executive Director of Health Protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said these developments are a reminder of the importance for people to take precautions against mosquitoes, including vaccination.

“These two cases of JE virus, one of which was infected while travelling for a holiday, shows it is very important all people take precautions against mosquitoes, not just those living in affected regions,” Dr McAnulty said.

“If you plan on travelling west of the Great Dividing Range, whether for work or holiday, and you plan to spend time outdoors, JE is a risk you must consider.

“Thankfully, there are simple steps you can take to avoid mosquitoes, and there is also a safe and effective vaccine available.”

JE vaccine is available through local General Practitioners, Aboriginal health services and pharmacists to anyone who lives or routinely works in various inland LGAs or high-risk occupations.

People who meet the eligibility criteria should make an appointment and let the provider know it is for the JE vaccine, as they may require a few days’ notice to order the vaccine.

JE virus is spread by mosquitoes and can infect animals and humans. The virus cannot be transmitted between humans and it cannot be caught by eating pork or other pig products.

There is no specific treatment for JE which, in some cases, can cause severe neurological illness with headache, convulsions, reduced consciousness and death.

The best thing people throughout the state can do to protect themselves and their families is to take steps to avoid mosquitoes.

Simple actions you can take include: