“When you watch the film, you’ll see the chemistry”: Pankaj Tripathi on his on-screen pairing with Konkona Sensharma in Metro…इन दिनों

Metro…इन दिनों, the final chapter in Anurag Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy, produced by Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) and Basu, hits theatres on 4th July 2025. Already topping music charts for its songs, the film is also in talks for the on-screen pairings of some of the finest actors in the film industry. One such pair to be praised is that of Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sensharma. The excitement surrounding their on-screen collaboration is palpable; not just because of their individual brilliance, but because of the genuine camaraderie and chemistry observed between the two in the trailer.

Talking about his experience of working with Konkona Sensharma for the first time, actor Pankaj Tripathi said, “This was my first time working with Konkona Ji – she is an extraordinary actress, and that’s well-known to everyone. I was a bit nervous because it was somewhat unusual; I wondered if I’d be able to act well alongside her… But Konkona is a professional actor.”

Adding to it, the actor said, “We first met while shooting for the film, spoke for about half an hour, and then our friendship developed, and the chemistry formed. When you watch the film, you’ll see that chemistry. It was a wonderful experience working with her! She’s a great actress and an equally wonderful human being. Both of us have a theater background, and that experience contributed to the chemistry you’ll witness on screen.”

With soulful music by Pritam, powerful performances by an ensemble cast, and Anurag Basu’s distinctive direction, Metro…इन दिनों promises to strike an emotional chord with audiences. As its release draws near, excitement continues to build for what is expected to be a deeply moving and unforgettable cinematic journey.

The recently launched trailer of 'Metro…In Dino' has received a positive response from audiences and the film seeks to offer audiences a personal connection to stories that feel both intimate and universal.

