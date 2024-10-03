Statement from NSW Faith Affairs Council

The NSW Faith Affairs Council met today. In light of recent events, the NSW Faith Affairs Council have

released the following statement:

As people of faith, we recog

nise that our common humanity makes us one family, and we

embrace each other as brothers and sisters.



We acknowledge the pain many in our community are feeling due to events in the Middle East. We implore those who are grieving to find solace in the compassion and understanding of others,

and to refrain from any words or acts which promote hate and resentment or incite violence. Our state has shown great resilience throughout these times of conflict, but our social cohesion is something we cannot take for granted.



As community and faith leaders we are committed to working within our various congregations and communities to promote peace, harmony and understanding in NSW and to stand together as fellow Australians.

The following members were in attendance and endorsed the statement:

