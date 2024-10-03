Statement from NSW Faith Affairs Council

The NSW Faith Affairs Council met today. In light of recent events, the NSW Faith Affairs Council have
released the following statement:
As people of faith, we recog
nise that our common humanity makes us one family, and we
embrace each other as brothers and sisters.
We acknowledge the pain many in our community are feeling due to events in the Middle East. We implore those who are grieving to find solace in the compassion and understanding of others,
and to refrain from any words or acts which promote hate and resentment or incite violence. Our state has shown great resilience throughout these times of conflict, but our social cohesion is something we cannot take for granted.
As community and faith leaders we are committed to working within our various congregations and communities to promote peace, harmony and understanding in NSW and to stand together as fellow Australians.
The following members were in attendance and endorsed the statement:
Right Reverend Dr Michael Stead, Anglican Church, Diocese of Sydney
Mr Gawaine Powell Davies, Chair, Buddhist Council of NSW
Imam Shadi Alsuleiman, President, Australian National Imams Council
Dr Ali Al Samail, Resident Scholar (Sheikh), Australian Ahl Al Bait Islamic Centre
Mr Surinder Kumar Jain, Vice President, Hindu Council of Australia
Ms Monica Doumit, Director of Public Affairs and Engagement, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney
David Ossip, President, NSW Jewish Board of Deputies
Rev. Dr Steve Bartlett, Director of Ministries, Baptist Churches of NSW &; ACT
Rev. Dr Manas Ghosh, Minister in the Uniting Church Uniting Church in Australia Synod of NSW
& ACT
Rev. Dr Kamal Weerakoon, Minister, Presbyterian Church of Australia
Mr Darshan Singh Gill, Patron, Australian Sikh Association (ASA) (Gurdwara Sahib Glenwood)
Very Rev. Fr Christophoros Krikelis, Chancellor, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia
Mr Darren Bark, Co-Chair, Better Balanced Futures (Faith NSW)
Mr Murray Norman, CEO, Better Balanced Futures (Faith NSW)
Reverend Heather Joyce Topp, Senior Chaplain and Interfaith Minister, Buddhist Council of NSW
Reverend William Crews AM, Superintendent Minister, Ashfield Parish Mission
Ms Katherine Xavier, Interfaith Commission Member, Catholic Diocese of Parramatta
Ms Monica Chahoud, Melkite Charitable Foundation President, Melkite Catholic Eparchy of
Australia, New Zealand and all Oceania
Paster Ken Fischer, on behalf of Rev. Ralph Estherby, National Director/CEO for Chaplaincy
Australia, Australian Christian Churches
