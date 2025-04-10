LABOR TO DELIVER MORE FREE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR WERRIWA, BACKED BY MEDICARE

Australians in Werriwa will have more options for free, public mental health care backed by

Medicare, thanks to a billion-dollar investment by a re-elected Albanese Labor Government.

Locals will have access to free, walk-in mental health support and care with the opening of a new

Medicare Mental Health Centre in Green Valley.

Medicare Mental Health Centres provide free, walk-in mental health support and care

for people in distress and ongoing care for more complex mental health needs.

The centres are staffed by a multidisciplinary care team, including social workers, nurses and peer

support workers, who will provide wraparound support and care across extended hours.

To boost access to specialist care, the Albanese Labor Government has invested an additional

$29.9 million to provide access to psychologists and psychiatrists for every centre in the 2024-25

Budget.

The Medicare Mental Health Centre in Green Valley is part of a $225 million election commitment

to roll out 31 new and upgraded Medicare Mental Health Centres.

Nationally, the Albanese Government’s $1 billion mental health commitment includes:

• $225 million for 31 new and upgraded Medicare Mental Health Centres

• More than $200 million for 58 new, upgraded or expanded headspace services

• $500 million for 20 Youth Specialist Care Centres for young people with complex needs

• $90 million for more than 1,200 training places for mental health professionals and peer

workers.

From 1 January 2026, a new national early intervention service will launch, which anyone can

access for free mental health support. Approximately 150,000 Australians are expected to use the

service each year, getting free support early, without waiting for a referral or being worried about a

gap fee.

Providing more free, public mental health services for Australians with different levels of need will

help to relieve pressure on the subsidised services provided by private psychologists.

This is in stark contrast to Peter Dutton’s plan to increase demand for private psychologists’

services, which will drive up gap fees and make wait lists longer.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in line with Commonwealth

Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Federal Member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley:

“Labor want’s everyone, and especially young people, to be able to access the mental health care

they need.

“The Medicare Mental Health Centre in Green Valley will provide Australians in Werriwa with the

free mental health care they or their family need.

“Whether you need short-term support or ongoing care, young or old, we will ensure that a free,

mental health service backed by Medicare will be there for you and your family.”