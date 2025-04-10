ANDREW CHARLTON MP FEDERAL MEMBER FOR PARRAMATTA LABOR DELIVERING FOR THE TAMIL COMMUNITY IN PARRAMATTA

Andrew Charlton MP, Federal Member for Parramatta today announced that a re-elected Albanese Labor Government will help fund a two-storey, multi-purpose community hall at the Murugan Temple in Mays Hill.

This $7 million election commitment will contribute to funding a state-of-the-art facility for Sydney’s Tamil community with an 800-seat multifunction hall, a 600 seat multipurpose space, foyers, learning rooms, library and meeting rooms.

It will be an important gathering space that will help strengthen community ties for the local Tamil community, as well as an educational and cultural hub for the wider Parramatta community.

Consistent with past practice, election commitments will be delivered in line with Commonwealth Grants Rules and Principles.

Quotes attributable to Andrew Charlton MP,

Federal Member for Parramatta:

“This will be a space where culture, learning, and community come together,” said Dr Charlton.

“I promised to help make this vision a reality — and today, I’m delivering.”

“This first-of-its-kind, purpose-built space will be a vibrant home for Tamil culture, celebration and connection.”