Zee TV brings back the iconic Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005

As India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel and a responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has always placed its viewers on the highest pedestal over the past 27 years. The channel has provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV has already brought back some of the most popular seasons of its reality shows including Dance India Dance Season 2 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017 on public demand. Now, the channel is all set to reintroduce another memorable season of its popular non-fiction show. Zee TV is going to take you on a nostalgic adventure as it brings back the iconic Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. Get ready to witness the glorious season where 48 singers battled it out in a unique format, with each singer being a part of a ‘gharana’ of one of the legendary judges – Ismail Darbar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aadesh Shrivastava and Jatin–Lalit.

Starting from April 26, viewers will be able to relive the epic showdown between singers of the 4 gharanas, namely, Himesh’s Jai Mata Di Let’s Rock, Aadesh’s Jai Ho, Ismail’s YalgaarHo, and Jatin-Lalit’s Dum. The audiences will get to see some fantastic performances by DebojitSaha, Vinit Singh, VedalaHemachandra and Himani Kapoor, while also witnessing several light-hearted moments that took place during the mega season. Our favourite host, Shaan will entertain one and all too.

Talking about the return of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005 on public demand, judge Himesh Reshammiya revealed, “I am excited that Zee TV has decided to rerun Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005, which I was a part of, during the COVID-19 Lockdown! To be honest after judging so many reality shows, this was my first show as a judge for kids and hence, it will always be and hence, it will always be special for me. I must say it was a season that has been strongly etched in my mind and I am sure the viewers will love to see it once again.”

Reminiscing the successful season of the reality show, Reshammiya added, “It was an epic battle between the gharanas. I remember very clearly, my team of singers – Jai Mata Di Let’s Rock battled it out with Aadesh’s Jai Ho, Ismail’s Yalgaar Ho, and Jatin-Lalit’s Dum. It was quite a long and exciting season with a really new format and some exceptionally talented singers like DebojitSaha, Vinit Singh, VedalaHemachandra and Himani Kapoor. For me, it was a really fulfilling experience that I cherish even today. I can’t wait to watch it on Zee TV once again.”