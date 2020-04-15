Zee TV brings back the iconic Hum Paanch on public demand!

Zee TV has always provided cutting-edge content and kept its audience entertained through thick and thin. In fact, during this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV is all set to spread some cheer and add a dollop of laughter to everyone’s mundane quarantine afternoons by bringing back one of its most loved comedies and family entertainers on public demand. A universal favorite across generations, Hum Paanch will make a mega comeback on television after 15 years, starting from April 13 and it will air Monday to Sunday at 12 Noon, only on Zee TV!

A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, Hum Paanch revolves around Anand Mathur, his second wife – Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting plans to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions. The iconic show brought together a stellar cast 25 years ago and each of the characters have been etched in the minds of viewers ever since. The decade-long show had concluded in 2006, but on public demand, Zee TV is all set to bring back the crazy family of Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf), Bina Mathur (Shoma Anand), Meenakshi Mathur (Vandana Pathak), Radhika Mathur (AmitaNangia and later played by Vidya Balan), Sweety Mathur (Rakhi Vijan), Kajal Mathur (BhairaviRaichura) and Choti (Priyanka Mehra). The audience is in for some fun and frolic and afternoons will never be the same!

