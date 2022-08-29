Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh feature in Baba Beat’s ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua’

Actors Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh are one of the most loved on-screen pair of the telly word.

They were seen together in television show ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan’ which gained a huge fandom. Now comes good news for all Zain and Reem fans! The two have come together yet again and this time, it’s for a music video.

Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh have been featured in Baba Beats’ new music video titled ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua’. A romantic number, the song is about two strangers falling in love with each other.

Baba Films is known for producing quality content. Now, with their music label Baba Beats, the company has ventured into producing some soulful music videos. Being a soft one at heart, ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hua’ is a treat to watch. Zain and Reem’s chemistry in the song is the highlight of this track. Directed by Aslam Khan, the song was released on Monday, August 29. Soham Naik has given his soulful voice to the track.

Here’s the link of the video –

Zain Imam shares, “Well, it’s always a pleasure to work with Reem. In fact, this was one of the most hectic schedules. We had to wrap our shoot and go to Goa. We shot this video in one day and came back and resumed shooting for Fanaa. So technically we were very tired and have made sure we don’t look like we were. Hope audience likes it as it’s directed very well and the locations were lovely and the song is soulful. Also, the visuals have come great.”

Reem Sameer Shaikh adds, “It was pretty hard to shoot, swap different locations in one day. We have worked hard and hope people like it. I instantly loved it as soon as Aslam narrated it and got a gut feeling to do it. A lot of people had wished to see us together in a music video, and this one is for them!”

Song director Aslam khan says, “I saw a couple of episodes of ‘Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan’ and I knew Reem and Zain are going to be a part of my next project so was excited to work with them. They are fun and easy going to work with and the entire team enjoyed working with them. Looking forward to seeing how the audience reciprocates to this video.”