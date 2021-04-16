YOUTH WEEK 2021: TOGETHER MORE THAN EVER

The voices of children and young people will be front and centre for Youth Week 2021, with a wide range of events and activities aimed at engaging and empowering our next generation of leaders.

Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward said the theme for Youth Week is Together More Than Ever, recognising the impact of the pandemic and celebrating the opportunity for young people to participate this year.

“This week gives young people the opportunity to lead exciting new events in their communities, which provide a platform for kids to connect with friends, develop their skills and to have fun,” Mr Ward said.

“This year’s Youth Week has something for everyone with festivals, cooking classes, movie marathons and colour runs planned across the state.”

The NSW Government has contributed more than $335,000 to councils across the state to run Youth Week events.

Last year an estimated 83,900 young people participated in more than 740 events statewide.

Minister for Mental Health, Regional Youth and Women Bronnie Taylor said Youth Week was an opportunity for young people to get involved in their community and advocate on issues close to their heart.

“The NSW Government is building a safer, stronger NSW and working hard to elevate the voices of young people across the State. Youth Week is another great opportunity to encourage that,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Young people are the future of our regional communities and I encourage them to get involved in local activities and events this week.”

Youth Week will be celebrated from Friday 16 to 24 April.