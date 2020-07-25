YOUTH URGED TO UTILISE LAND: MINISTER KUMAR

Fijian youth have been encouraged to utilise the land around them and register their youth clubs with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Officiating at the launch of the Nasau youth farm initiative and the handing over of youth club registration certificates, Minister for Youth and Sports Hon. Parveen Kumar highlighted the need for the youth to utilise their land as it would generate income in order for them to assist their families.

“I understand that the wide impact of this pandemic is far reaching and it has impacted communities including our young people, that is why my Ministry is encouraging youth clubs to utilise unused land for agriculture purposes,” Minister Kumar said.

“These farming activities will ensure food security for your families and planting more crops and vegetables will assist you with having a sustainable source of income.”

Minister Kumar highlighted that they have managed to register 22 youth clubs in the Sigatoka district and acknowledged landowners who have agreed to provide their land for youth clubs to farm.

The Minister stated that this would help in building the economic and social wellbeing in their communities as well as the country as a whole.

He highlighted that as part of the handing over of registrations to the two youth clubs namely Naduri youth club and Natabuta, the clubs would also be able to utilise the land available at the Nasau youth training centre for training purposes.

“Learning new skills and upgrading your skills is our Ministry’s priority and in our recent budget announcement $5m has been allocated for this purpose.”

The Minister has also called on all youth to be part of the Ministry’s programs as it will ensure that they receive all the relevant trainings along with any assistance that the Ministry can provide to them.