You can now get your booster vaccination 4 months since your second dose

From 31 January, this will shorten to 3 months.

A COVID-19 booster dose strengthens your immune system and helps you maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

New evidence shows that a shorter interval to your booster dose will provide better protection against new COVID-19 variants like Omicron.

If you can’t remember when you received your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, check your COVID-19 digital certificate or immunisation history statement, which you can find through myGov.