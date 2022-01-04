You can now get your booster vaccination 4 months since your second dose

From 31 January, this will shorten to 3 months.
A COVID-19 booster dose strengthens your immune system and helps you maintain a high level of protection against the virus.
New evidence shows that a shorter interval to your booster dose will provide better protection against new COVID-19 variants like Omicron.
If you can’t remember when you received your second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, check your COVID-19 digital certificate or immunisation history statement, which you can find through myGov.
Don’t delay, if you’re due for your booster book an appointment today: www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/
vaccination/get-vaccinated/ boosters