WORLD LEADING SPATIAL DIGITAL TWIN LAUNCHED IN NSW

Urban planning and infrastructure across Western Sydney will be transformed, with the NSW Government today launching one of the world’s largest Spatial Digital Twins.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the NSW Spatial Digital Twin, delivered in partnership with CSIRO’s Data61, will provide 3D and 4D digital spatial data and models of our built and natural environments, that will improve planning and community engagement.

“The Spatial Digital Twin will allow us to better plan infrastructure, precincts and communities by providing real-time information and visualisation of buildings, roads, hospitals, schools and libraries, even before construction begins,” Mr Dominello said.

“A picture paints a thousand words – being able to visualise a project before it starts means we can plan for and predict future outcomes. The interactive tool includes 22 million trees with height and canopy attributes, almost 20,000km of 3D roads, and 7,000 3D strata plans and 546,206 buildings.

“Western Sydney is an economic powerhouse with a pipeline of projects underway including the aerotropolis. This new tool will be a game changer for all stakeholders by enabling projects to be digitally planned before shovels hit the ground.”

The digital workbench will allow all parties to visualise both historical data whilst also preparing for future infrastructure by using above and below ground modelling from data obtained through water, energy and telco utilities.

The Spatial Digital Twin will initially support the Western Sydney City Deal covering the councils of – Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, Liverpool, Penrith and Wollondilly.

It will continue to be developed in collaboration with local, state and federal government agencies and industry partners to expand its capacity beyond just Western Sydney.