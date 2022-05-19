Tomorrow, 21 May, is a day for everyone around the world to recognise the importance of cultural diversity, and celebrate the vibrancy it adds to our society.

World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, also known as Diversity Day, is about recognising that the key to a united and peaceful society is open dialogue between different cultures. It is through that dialogue we can realise that, while we have our differences, there is a great deal more that we have in common.

This why New South Wales is the world’s most successful multicultural society. Irrespective of our cultural background, the language we speak, or our religious beliefs, we share the same values and wants.

Here in our great State, we respect each other and we care for one another, no matter who we are or where we come from.

In the spirit of this day, I would like to thank you for sharing in those values and for working with me to achieve our collective vision to make NSW even greater.