WORLD-CLASS WESTERN SYDNEY HOSPITAL BUILDING FINISHED EARLY

Western Sydney will soon have more world-class health services right on their doorstep, with construction now complete on the Westmead Health Precinct’s new Central Acute Services Building.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new state-of-the-art hospital building, which includes two new emergency departments and more than 300 patient rooms, is the centrepiece of the $1 billion-plus Westmead Redevelopment.

“Major construction has finished three months ahead of schedule, meaning this cutting-edge building will bring additional health services to Western Sydney at a critical time.” Ms Berejiklian said.

“This redevelopment will help ensure our health system continues to provide high-quality healthcare, research and education facilities for decades to come, as well as ensuring the system can deal with potential surges in COVID-19 cases.”

The NSW Government is actively planning ahead for a range of options to expand physical and resource capacity of health facilities and areas for self-isolation due to COVID-19.

Due to construction finishing early, the Central Acute Services Building has the capacity to provide hundreds of beds to care for COVID-19 patients, should the need arise.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that once up and running, the new facility will not only transform healthcare in Western Sydney, but will provide a centre for ground-breaking health research to benefit every Australian.

“Our health experts will be working alongside top medical and scientific researchers in this new 14-storey hub, which embeds staff from The University of Sydney, and includes research, education and training facilities,” Mr Hazzard said.

Once fully operational, key features of the new building will include:

· Two new emergency departments — one for adults and one for children;

· Digital operating theatres;

· Expanded imaging, pharmacy and logistics;

· More than 300 patient rooms (a high proportion of single rooms with dedicated carer zones);

· More spaces with natural light;

· Landscaped entry plaza and forecourt;

· Education, training and research facilities on every floor;

· 1.5 floors for the University of Sydney to enable greater integration of education, research and health services delivery.

The Central Acute Services Building is a collaboration between Westmead Hospital, The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, the University of Sydney and Health Infrastructure.

In the coming months, work will be carried out to complete equipment installation and other preparations for the opening and staged move of services and staff.

The NSW Government has also committed an additional $619 million for The Children’s Hospital at Westmead Stage 2.