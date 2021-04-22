WORLD-CLASS EQUINE TRAINING ACADEMY IN SCONE

The NSW Government today announced the Upper Hunter will cement itself as the equine capital of the nation with the former TAFE site at 2 Flemington Drive to become a world-class equine training centre delivered by Racing NSW.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said Racing NSW will develop a state-of-the-art equine industry training academy that will significantly expand its current use as an educational facility.

“The development of this equine training centre will see the Upper Hunter community have access to the very best of what the thoroughbred racing industry has to offer,” Mr Barilaro said.

“The thoroughbred racing industry generates a $3.6 billion economic benefit to NSW and sustains 27,600 full time equivalent jobs across the state so this is a major boost for local employment now, and for generations to come.

“The Upper Hunter will have the best of both worlds, with a world-class equine training centre in Scone and state-of-the-art learning facilities including the Connected Learning Centre in Scone and the Muswellbrook TAFE.”

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee said Racing NSW’s investment in the Flemington Drive site will elevate equine training to a world-class standard.

“The community and local industry will benefit from specialised equine courses delivered by Racing NSW for local jobs such as stablehands, trainers, trackwork riders and jockeys,” Mr Lee said.

“It is the NSW Government’s priority to deliver the training industry demands and who better to lead the charge than the nation’s leading thoroughbred racing body.”

Racing NSW Chief Executive Peter V’landys said Racing NSW will offer extensive courses for the thoroughbred racing industry and other trades.

“We’re committed to working with TAFE NSW and the local community to ensure the training needs of the local community are being met for all trades,” Mr V’landys said.

TAFE NSW will lease back parts of the site for up to three years at nil cost and has committed to the continued delivery of equine training in the Scone community beyond 2024, as required.