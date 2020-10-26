Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded South Asian product range

Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country.

Diwali occupies an unparalleled place in the hearts of people, and on this auspicious occasion, Woolworths has embraced the importance of the role food plays during Diwali by offering tailored products for the South Asian community, available in over 200 stores nationally and also online.

The range of products includes snacks, spices, rice, atta flour and other cooking ingredients to help create flavourful special dishes during the festive period. These specially sourced products not only offer popular food items, but also provide great convenience to theSouth Asian community in Australia to help them prepare for the Diwali celebrations.

Popular snacks such as Parle G biscuits and Parle rusk, as well as much lovedChings Noodles are also available, providing the opportunity to easily enjoy these little treats for Diwali.

Accompanied by popular beverages such as Red Label tea, Bru coffee, Kushi juices and MTR Badam drink cans, Woolworths has customers’ meal, snack and gifting needs covered this Diwali.

Woolworths is offering special prices on key household ingredients such as Daawat Basmati rice, Aashirvaad Whole Wheat Atta Flour, Amul Ghee,Katoomba Ginger & Garlic and Dhara Sunflower Oil, used in everyday cooking.

Woolworths General Manager for Grocery Food Ewan Shearer said; “We understand Diwali is an important time for family gathering, celebration and feasting. Our teams have been working hard to expand our South Asian product range and ensure customers have all the ingredients and products they need to celebrate.

“For Diwali, we have the right variety of local and international products offering great value to help our customers during their busy preparations leading into the Diwali festivities.

“On behalf of Woolworths, I would like to wish the entire community a very happy Diwali.”

For more information on Woolworths stores that stock the Diwali range, visit www.woolworths.com.au/diwali.

The Diwali product range varies from store to store and the Diwali Sale is available from now until Tuesday 17th November 2020, unless sold out earlier.