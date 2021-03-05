WOMEN’S SPORT FUNDING BOOST

Sports can apply for up to $650,000 in grants to assist women’s sport following the opening of the NSW Government’s Her Sport Her Way Grant Program.

The Her Sport Her Way Grant Program provides more than $2.5 million over four years to State Sporting Organisations and State Sporting Organisations for People with Disability to help increase participation, promote leadership and encourage inclusivity.

Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said the NSW Government is committed to improving the participation of women in sport as players and leaders.

“With International Women’s Day next week it is the perfect time for sports to consider innovative ways to get more women and girls involved in sport, both on and off the field,” Mr Lee said.

Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor said the program will be a great way to bring communities together and promote leadership.

“We’re committed to building a safer, stronger NSW, and this means enabling women by increasing opportunities to participate and making sure every woman and girl can enjoy their sport to the fullest and feel at ease before and after they hit the field.”

The Her Sport Her Way Grants Program is part of the NSW Government’s strategy to deliver positive change for women’s sport in NSW.

Grants of $10,000 – $50,000 are available with Sports able to seek grants for multiple projects across various locations.

In 2019, 23 sporting organisations shared $635,000 in grants for 27 projects, including triathlon, water polo and wheelchair sports.

Triathlon NSW delivered a series of women-only triathlons across eleven locations with a focus on 12-25 year old females who had never participated in the sport before under the theme ‘finish lines, not finish times’.

“The Her Sport Her Way Grant Program enabled 11 of our clubs across NSW to run very successful and beginner-friendly multisport events for women of all ages,” Triathlon NSW lead staff on the ‘Her Sport Her Way’ program, Alana Leabeater said.

“We received wonderful feedback from first-time triathletes who thrived in the welcoming and supportive atmosphere at these events, and who are looking forward to continuing their triathlon journey with their local club this season.”

Water Polo NSW used its grant to deliver the ‘Girls Making Waves’ program which introduces girls to basic water polo skills and team building in a fun environment.

“Girls Making Waves provides girls in regional and metro NSW with the opportunity to try water polo, splash around in inflatable tubes and quite simply have fun,” Vice President Water Polo NSW Suzanne Ramke said.

Wheelchair Sports NSW created the Roll Model series to increase the visibility of female role models in disability sport which included the How I Roll anthem featuring ARIA nominated vocalist Casey Donovan.

“Our Her Sport Her Way Grant allowed us to reach girls and women with disabilities through the passion point of music. The ‘How I Roll’ campaign will have a lasting legacy for female participation in wheelchair sport,” CEO of Wheelchair Sports NSW/ACT Mick Garnett said.