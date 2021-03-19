WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS URGED TO FOCUS ON THEIR GOALS- PS OPM

Suva- Permanent Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister, Mr Yogesh Karan urged a group of dedicated women graduates yesterday not to lose sight of pursuing their ambitions.

Mr Karan told the women that their aspirations, dreams and ambitions are needed to complement what the Fijian Government has committed for the betterment of women and girls. He made these comments while officiating as chief guest at the graduation ceremony at the Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre.

“The support mechanisms provided by the Government and all stakeholders will continue to ensure that women entrepreneurs like yourselves are protected and empowered,” he said.

“The Makoi Women’s Vocational Training Centre is positively transforming the lives of Fijian women who enter its doors. When you enter these doors, you make lifelong friendships and I also urge you to support each other.”

“From these trainings, you acquire skills and resources that will change your life and how you plan your future. Perfect these unique skills make them marketable. An educated female population increases a country’s productivity and fuels economic growth.”

Mr Karan also took the opportunity to acknowledge the Fiji Muslim League for this training initiative.

“The training supports the Fijian Government’s efforts in building capacity to empower women through the promotion of women’s economic participation and involvement in income generating projects. This initiative also contributes to the Sustainable Development Goal 5 which is “Achieving Gender Equality and Empowerment of all Women and Girls,” he added.

“The empowerment of women and girls, poverty eradication, inclusive economic growth, reducing inequality and leaving no one behind is mandated in the Government’s 20-year National Development Plan. Women are the backbone of our communities.”

It was a very exciting day for the graduates who were all looking forward to new opportunities ahead.