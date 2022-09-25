WOLLONGONG THE CENTRE OF WORLD CYCLING

The City of Wollongong has been awash with Lycra as the UCI World Road Championships wrap up after eight spectacular days with more than 1,000 riders in the city for one of the biggest events on the international cycling calendar.

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said Wollongong had been the centre of the cycling world while hosting the biggest sporting event in the city’s history.

“The competition has been enthralling as the world’s best cyclists fought for the coveted World Champion’s rainbow jersey,” Mr Franklin said.

“Usually, Australians have to travel halfway around the world to see these big names, but for the past week, these cycling superstars have been walking amongst us.

“Congratulations to the UCI, the Local Organising Committee, Wollongong City Council and all the NSW Government agencies who have worked extremely hard to ensure this event’s success.”

Australia has won 24 Elite UCI Road World Championship medals, with Australian, Grace Brown, winning Silver in the Elite Women Individual Time Trial. The Men Elite Road Race will take place today.

The UCI Road World Championships is the first of a series of world cups that NSW will host in 2022, with the event to be followed by the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

Minister for Sport Alister Henskens said the event has put Wollongong on the world stage, delivering a significant economic boost for local businesses.

“The NSW Government is delivering on its promise to make our State the sporting capital of the nation, and giving sports lovers the opportunity to witness the best athletes from around the globe battle it out on the world stage,” Mr Henskens said.

“World Cup events are key to our vision of making NSW the sporting events capital and premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific and reaching our target of $65 billion in visitor expenditure for NSW by 2030.”