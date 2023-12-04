Winners celebrated at Multicultural Health Communication Awards

The outstanding work of health staff has been celebrated at the 2023 NSW Multicultural Health Communication Awards.

Acting NSW Health Secretary Deb Willcox AM congratulated the seven winners across the six categories, for effectively engaging people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds.

“Understanding and connecting with our multicultural communities is critical to providing equitable health outcomes for all,” Ms Willcox said.

“All of the winners, whether it be communicating in language to protect Pasifika communities from Japanese Encephalitis, designing resources for Syrian and Iraqi people with a disability to help them access services, or translating nutrition information to help cancer patients show how we can enact real change by connecting with CALD communities.

“I particularly want to acknowledge the work of Sumithira Joseph, from Western Sydney Local Health District who has won Staff Member of the Year for her work providing mental health support for multicultural communities.

“I would also like to acknowledge the joint winners of the Consumer-Community Representative of the Year, Georgette Hilmi and Naglaa Sourour, both also from Western Sydney Local Health District.”

NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service Director Lisa Woodland said many of the finalists co-designed resources with communities to deliver accessible and culturally responsive health information.

“I want to thank all the winners and finalists for their work helping to serve CALD communities in a culturally sensitive way,” Ms Woodland said.

“It has been 20 years since the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service initiated these awards and we are proud to showcase the inspiring work that promotes health equity and addresses the health information needs of all NSW communities.

“More than half of the NSW population were either born overseas or had a parent who was born overseas and many of those speak a language other than English at home. I am extremely proud that our health care system is responsive to their unique needs and empowers them to make informed decisions about their health.”

Winners:

Keeping People Health

Keep Mozzies Away – Protecting Pasifika Communities from Japanese Encephalitis Virus

Ministry of Health

Excellence in Communicating with Refugee Communities

Co-designing Resources for Syrian and Iraqi People with Disability

NSW Refugee Health Service

Transforming Patient Experience

Nourishing our CALD Head and Neck and Gastrointestinal Cancer Patients

Northern Sydney Local Health District

Consumer/Community Representative of the Year

Georgette Hilmi

Western Sydney Local Health District

Naglaa Sourour

Western Sydney Local Health District

Staff Member of the Year

Sumithira Joseph

Western Sydney Local Health District

Judges’ Choice Award

Coffs Harbour Hospital Expansion – Younger Stories Exhibition

Mid North Coast Local Health District and Health Infrastructure