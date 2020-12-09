WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR 2020 NSW INTERNATIONAL STUDENT AWARDS

International students and organisations that have started charities, served as school leaders, championed campus multiculturalism, and supported students with food and essential items in the wake of COVID-19 are among the six winners of the 2020 NSW International Student Awards.

The winners of the awards were announced by her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC, QC, Governor of NSW at a ceremony at Government House, Sydney.

The awards recognise the contribution of international students, education providers, business and community organisations from across the state.

Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Geoff Lee congratulated the winners of the NSW International Student of the Year award across four categories:

· Higher Education – Jami Emerson (United States, Australian Catholic University)

· Schools – Tung Linh Ha (Vietnam, Beverly Hills Girls High School)

· Vocational Education and Training (VET) – Elise Hyoin Lee (South Korea, TAFE NSW Ultimo)

· English Language Intensive Courses for Overseas Students (ELICOS) – Shuang Zhang (China, University of Newcastle)

“The winners were selected from an outstanding calibre of finalists. These are individuals who put their community’s needs ahead of their own and who have shown leadership and courage to overcome all challenges 2020 has thrown their way,” Mr Lee said.

“These contributions and achievements are even more noteworthy when you consider they were unable to return to their home country in 2020, due to the pandemic.”

Mr Lee also congratulated the two winners of the NSW International Student Community Engagement Awards.

The University of Wollongong and community partners’ ‘Food+ with Care Project’ was awarded the ‘Business and Community’ category award and the Macquarie Student Success Support Package initiative was recognised in the ‘Education Providers’ category.