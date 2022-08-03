Why has the U.S. become the most sought-after destination for Indian immigrants?

Dilli Bhatta, lead attorney at Applyusavisa.com gives an insight into the factors that make the U.S. such a desirable destinations for Indians

With its unsurpassed educational institutions, varied employment opportunities, cultural diversity, and superior quality standard of living, the U.S. has been one of the most-preferred destinations for Indians since the 19th century.

Dilli Bhatta, lead attorney at Applyusavisa.com says, “A report shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) notes that over 1.6 lakh people renounced their citizenship in 2021. Of all the migration destinations, the U.S. is the most sought-after country and in the last three years, more than 1 lakh people chose to migrate here rather than to destinations like Canada, Australia, and the UK.”

As India does not allow dual citizenship, over 78,000 Indians acquired U.S. citizenship, says Bhatta and adds, “The reasons for this are clear as daylight. The U.S, houses nearly 4000 universities that include the world’s most elite and prestigious ones. Students also have the option to study in community colleges, which are less expensive and have a plethora of courses, be it in arts, technology, or STEM fields. The research infrastructure also attracts PhD aspirants and every student dreams of finding employment and eventually getting a green card.”

The success stories of Indians like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella also motivate students who also hope to excel in their chosen fields and build a life here. Bhatta cites a 2020 study by the Columbia Business School, which says that the Indian-American households have the single-highest income level in the country, which is twice more than the income of the US population.

He adds, ” Over 12% of the country’s immigrants come through employment-based green cards, after spending some time in the country through the H-1B visa program. The country only lets in people who are likely to succeed and the results for everyone to see. Also, the country’s lower corporate taxes attract businessmen to invest there. The robust economic scene despite the current inflation, makes it one of the top destinations for Foreign Direct Investments. The U.S. also has a large consumer market and free trade agreements with 20 countries, and that means more customers and abundant revenue.”

Despite political polarisation heating up over race issues in the U.S. in the past few years, the general environment is one of liberal diversity and inclusion as far as educational institutions and business arenas go and the future seems bright too.

“The U.S. President Joe Biden has relaxed some of the immigration laws, especially regarding the H-1B programme. Concerted efforts are being made to clear backlogs, reduce waiting time, and eliminate per-country caps for green cards that are based on employment. This will give impetus to the ambitions of IT professionals who want to solidify their presence here. Work authorization for H-4 visa holders and green cards for low-income groups will attract even more Indians in the time to come,” concludes Bhatta.